Mindich Case: High Anti-Corruption Court Detains Suspect Myronyuk, Russian Senator Derkach Representative

Investigative Judge Viktor Nohachevskyi of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of the detective and ordered pre-trial detention for Ihor “Roket” Myronyuk, former advisor to Energy Minister Halushchenko, in connection with the Mindich case.

The court also set an alternative bail at UAH 126 million.

If the bail is paid, Myronyuk must:

▪ Report regularly to the detective, prosecutor, and court;

▪ Notify authorities of any changes in residence or workplace;

▪ Remain in Kyiv;

▪ Surrender all passports for foreign travel;

▪ Avoid contact with other figures involved in the “Mindich tapes”;

▪ Wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Previously, the SAP prosecutor had requested detention without the possibility of bail for Myronyuk.

EMPR

