NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak in the government quarter on the morning of November 28.

It was reported by the Ukrainska Pravda correspondent Mykhailo Tkach from the scene.

Sources from ZN.UA have also confirmed that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting searches in the government quarter at the office of Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak.

Meanwhile, journalists from Ukrainska Pravda managed to film around ten NABU and SAPO officers entering the government quarter. At this moment, Ukrainska Pravda is attempting to obtain comments from NABU.

Later, official statement was released by NABU and SAPO:

NABU and SAPO are carrying out investigative actions (searches) involving the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The investigative actions are authorized and are being conducted within the framework of an ongoing investigation. More details to follow.

According to ZN.UA, the searches are taking place both at Yermak’s workplace in the Presidential Office and in the premises where he lives on Bankova Street. Meanwhile, Ukrainska Pravda journalists filmed approximately 10 NABU and SAPO officers entering the government quarter.

It should be noted that a few days ago, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that the “Midas” case, involving corruption in the energy sector, would see new suspicions issued. He also added that funds were channeled through the corruption scheme not only from the energy sector.

We reported earlier that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was informed of the readiness of materials to issue a suspicion notice to Yermak and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. After this, Zelenskyy appointed Yermak as head of the negotiation group on the peace plan. Umerov also joined this group.

Given how fiercely Zelenskyy defends Yermak, Ukrainians may need to be ready to stand up for NABU and SAP as well – including through peaceful civic action. As the events of July showed, Zelenskyy may go to great lengths to protect his inner circle, especially when NABU and SAP are closing in on people around him so quickly.

This is the view expressed by the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

As a reminder, on November 25, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that the “Midas” case – involving corruption in the energy sector — is expected to expand, and that new suspicions will follow.

9:51 AM update: Andriy Yermak confirms searches are being conducted at his home

“There are no obstacles for the investigators. They have been given full access to the apartment. My lawyers are present on-site and are cooperating with law enforcement. On my part — full cooperation,” he wrote.

