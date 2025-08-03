NABU Is Ready for New Threats to Its Independence — Head Reveals “Plan B”
The Head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Semen Kryvonos, stated that NABU has a “Plan B” in case of new attempts to undermine the institution’s independence.

According to him, the Bureau will continue defending its autonomy in order to maintain its ability to expose high-level corruption.

Kryvonos emphasized that any attempts by the Prosecutor General or other authorities to issue mandatory instructions or gain access to NABU’s cases will immediately become public — the society will be informed about such interference.

In addition, NABU is already cooperating with the public and international partners, including implementing recommendations from an international audit.

Recall that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, António Costa, welcomed the adoption of the law restoring the independence of NABU and SAP.

Also, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) denies that the arrest of NABU employee Magamedrasulov was ordered.

