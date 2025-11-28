NABU and SAP are searching Andriy Yermak’s home and office as part of the “Midas” corruption case. Investigators are preparing a suspicion tied to his alleged interest in luxury “Dynasty” properties, possibly caught on the Mindich tapes, where Yermak appears as “Ali Baba.” Despite knowing this, Zelensky appointed him to the peace negotiation team.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is preparing a notice of suspicion for the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, ZN.UA sources report. The suspicion may be linked to his alleged interest in one of the houses built by the “Dynasty” cooperative. According to our information, this connection may be captured on recordings made in the back-office of Timur Mindich — a key figure in the “Midas” corruption case.

The matter concerns houses on the territory of the former “Sonyachna” recreation base. Earlier this summer, Bihus.info discovered that on eight hectares of riverside land, a company connected to former Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is constructing four houses, each roughly 1,000 square meters. Additional auxiliary buildings of 300–500 square meters are also being built. Journalists reported that a private pier was also likely planned. According to permit documents, the construction of all this was officially declared at only $300–400 per square meter — not including the summer houses and gazebos.

On the morning of November 28, it became known that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches involving Yermak. ZN.UA sources said the searches were taking place both at Yermak’s workplace in the Presidential Office and in the residence where he lives on Bankova Street. Yermak himself stated that the search was conducted at his home. ZN.UA also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been informed in advance about the preparation of a suspicion for Yermak by anti-corruption law enforcement leaders. However, after that conversation, the president decided to appoint Yermak to Ukraine’s negotiation delegation. The president had also been notified that materials for a potential suspicion against NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov were ready — he, too, was added to the delegation.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Andriy Yermak appears in the “Mindich tapes” under the codename “Ali Baba,” where he allegedly gives instructions on how to pressure NABU and SAPO. Yermak, for his part, tells the president that the corruption scandal was orchestrated by oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who has been held in the SBU detention center for the past three years.

This raises questions:

Has the dismissal of the head of the Presidential Office ever resolved anything?

Why did the peace plan appear simultaneously with the Mindichgate scandal?

How can Zelenskyy and Ukraine withstand external pressure from both Putin and Trump?

And does the president understand that inside the system he refused to clean of corruption, a quiet sabotage has already begun — “Akela has missed”?

At the same time, another Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine informs that after the searches at Andriy Yermak’s premises, no individual has been served with a notice of suspicion, citing a source in the anti-corruption agencies.

Meanwhile, investigative actions concerning the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, are ongoing, and no notice of suspicion has been served to the figure — according to Ukrainska Pravda sources. It is noted that NABU and SAP conducted searches at the head of the President’s Office based on a ruling by a High Anti-Corruption Court investigative judge.

EMPR

Tags: