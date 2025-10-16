Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov has been stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship amid ongoing NABU anti-corruption cases, which allege misappropriation of public funds and abuse of office.

Leading media outlets have reported the mayor’s citizenship revocation, citing their sources.

Interestingly, the wife of Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration appointed by Zelenskyy, who was once found to have a Russian passport, remains unaffected. The same goes for a judge in Lviv, who has not been deprived of citizenship either.

Regarding Trukhanov, it’s worth recalling the NABU/SAPO cases in which he is an accused. Currently, two such cases are being heard at the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The first concerns charges of illegally acquiring UAH 92.6 million. This money came from the local budget and was misappropriated in connection with the purchase of the bankrupt “Krayán” factory building. According to investigators, this sum was knowingly inflated.

The preparatory proceedings in this case dragged on for a full 2.5 years because the defense repeatedly delayed the process through absences of participants, constant and frivolous motions, and challenges to judges. During this time, even one judge in the panel was replaced.

The case has now been in substantive hearings for two years, but it is expected to continue for years more, as there are many ways to prolong proceedings at this stage.

The second case involves a criminal organization, whose activities, according to investigators, caused losses of UAH 689 million to the Odesa community.

This case has 10 accused individuals, including Trukhanov and the so-called “shadow owner” of Odesa, Volodymyr Galanternyk. He is hiding abroad from the investigation, so his trial will be conducted remotely.

This case was submitted to court in December 2024. The preparatory proceedings are currently ongoing. Recent updates: proceedings against Trukhanov’s deputy, Oleh Bryndak, were suspended because he was mobilized.

We hope that, despite delays from the defense, Trukhanov’s cases will be brought to a logical conclusion rather than closed due to statute-of-limitations issues.

