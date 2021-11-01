On Holodomor Remembrance Day, SBU published archival documents on the tragedy

On Holodomor Remembrance Day, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) published archival documents on the tragedy.







This day is full of grief for the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 and the mass man-made famines of 1921-1923 and 1946-1947. The genocide organized by the Soviet government was to wipe out Ukrainians. However, the Soviet regime did not succeed in keeping the truth about it hidden, because Ukrainians passed down the memory of these horrific events for generations. It will live forever in the hearts of all Ukrainians.

Documents from the SBU Archives, which show the other side of the most massive genocide of 1932-1933 – Ukrainians’ resistance against the seizure of the crop by Soviet authorities. People took up arms against them and cursed them with words. As a result they were shot, imprisoned, exiled to Siberia.

The title-page of the newspaper “Pid praporom Lenina.” Mykolayiv region, January 19, 1933.

Stories about those who hid grain to feed their families can be found under the slogan “To organize and direct honest collective farmers’ fury to find stolen and hidden grain.”

The archived case file of 19 people who opposed collectivization. Kharkiv, March 19, 1933. Among the charges: “stealing of collective farm grain,” opposition to grain procurements, anti-Soviet agitation and more. The detainees were sentenced to three to ten years in concentration camps or to execution.

Light a candle in memory of the victims of the Holodomor. Our thoughts and prayers are with them!

EMPR

Source and photo credits: sprotyv

