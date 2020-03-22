“From Monday, March 23, the capital’s public transport can be used only by passengers who go to work to enterprises supporting critical spheres of our city’s life.

These are medical workers, rescuers, law enforcement workers, specialists in the sphere of housing and communal services, people working in grocery stores and pharmacies, as well as strategic enterprise employees.

They will be able to use the transport only if there is a special pass. We now give such passes to all necessary enterprises.

Everyone else will not be able to use public transportation for the time being. “

He also asked the government and the State Border Guard Service to tighten control over ensuring that Ukrainians arriving by special trains from abroad remain in isolation for 14 days.

“These days, when planes arrive in Ukraine from abroad, strict control is needed to ensure that these people stay home for 2 weeks. Otherwise, we will have over 35,000 possible carriers of the infection.

EMPR

