General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says Russia is lying about not accumulating ammunition near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant







The Russian Federation is accumulating a large amount of ammunition in the immediate vicinity of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant shelter which is threatening the whole Europe.

This statement is made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation and its numerous agents in international organizations deny the transportation and accumulation of large quantities of ammunition by Russian troops in the immediate vicinity of the Chornobyl power plant Shelter.

“We emphasize that, as in most other cases, the Russian Federation and its agents of influence are spreading misinformation. The use of the Chernobyl zone for the transportation and accumulation of ammunition, as well as the deployment of command posts of Russian troops, is carried out deliberately, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine can not conduct hostilities in the exclusion zone”, state the Ukrainian military.

The General Staff states that the risk of detonation of Russian ammunition is high even without combat operations, due to the occupiers’ neglect of security measures, as well as the widespread use of old and substandard ammunition. Such incidents occur in Russian warehouses and arsenals regularly and in peacetime, which is well known.

“The activities of the Russian occupation forces at any time could lead to the detonation of ammunition, damage of the Shelter and radiation contamination of the territory where hundreds of millions of Europeans live,” said the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Meantime, the Pentagon confirmed Russian troops were pulling out of the irradiated nuclear wasteland, but an employee at the Public Council at the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management said they were running away “irradiated” to a special radiation medical centre in Gomel, Belarus to help treat their radioactive poisoning.

EMPR

Cover photo credits: Reuters

