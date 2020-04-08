Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 8, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 8, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 10 the number of attacks with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Kamyanka
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Kamyanka (8 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Kamyanka,
grenade launchers – near Maryanka and Avdyivka,
large caliber machine guns – near Kamyanka, Maryanka, Opytne and Avdyivka,
UAV fire – near Krasnogorivka,
small arms – near Kamyanka, Opytne, Maryanka and Avdyivka.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka and Novotoshkivske (9 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Popasna (5 mines released) and Novooleksandrivka (4 mines released),
(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 wounded in actions.
(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR kamyanka krasnogorivka luhansk oblast maryinka novooleksandrivka novotoshkivske novozvanivka NSC opytne popasna Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news