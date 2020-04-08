Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 8, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 8, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 10 the number of attacks with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Kamyanka

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Kamyanka (8 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Kamyanka,

grenade launchers – near Maryanka and Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Kamyanka, Maryanka, Opytne and Avdyivka,

UAV fire – near Krasnogorivka,

small arms – near Kamyanka, Opytne, Maryanka and Avdyivka.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka and Novotoshkivske (9 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Popasna (5 mines released) and Novooleksandrivka (4 mines released),

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

