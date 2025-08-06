Russian agent set up “video traps” across Kyiv to guide airstrikes

In addition, an FSB agent was spying on Ukrzaliznytsia. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an enemy accomplice.

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service detained another FSB agent in Kyiv. The suspect was coordinating Russian missile and drone attacks on the city and spying on the movement of Defense Forces’ echelons.

The SBU reports that the investigation established that the enemy tasks were carried out by a 24-year-old IT specialist from a Kyiv university who was recruited by the occupiers. The Kyiv resident came under the FSB’s radar while searching for “easy earnings” on Telegram channels.

Under the direction of the Russian special services, the enemy accomplice recorded the aftermath of the aggressor’s airstrikes on Kyiv and monitored the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems.

The SBU explained that, for this purpose, the agent rented apartments in high-rise buildings with FSB funds. The addresses were sent to him in advance by his handler. In the windows of these apartments, he installed video cameras with remote access for the Russian intelligence officers.

In this way, the occupiers conducted real-time surveillance of potential targets during Russia’s combined attacks on Kyiv to adjust repeated strikes on the city.

At the same time, the enemy used a covert online broadcast, hoping to detect the coordinates of Ukrainian air defense combat positions.

Additionally, the agent set up similar “video traps” near Ukrzaliznytsia rail tracks where, according to the enemy, military echelons might move through the Kyiv region.

SBU counterintelligence uncovered the suspect in advance, documented his espionage activities, and arrested him “red-handed” in a rented apartment.

“A video camera was found at the scene, and a phone containing evidence of the suspect’s contacts with the FSB handler was seized. Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have informed the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The suspect is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property,” the SBU reported.

The comprehensive operation was carried out by SBU officers in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Recall that on August 5, Russian forces shelled Lozova: one railway worker was killed, and ten people were injured.

