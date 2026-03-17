Sean Penn Meets Viktor Yushchenko

Former President Viktor Yushchenko met Sean Penn in Ukraine, sharing a photo and praising his acting, dedication to the country, and congratulating him on his third Oscar.

On the photo, the actor poses together with Yushchenko against a picturesque landscape, likely during Sean Penn’s recent visit to Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko shared a photo with Hollywood actor and Oscar winner Sean Penn. He posted the picture on his Instagram account. This was reported by Korrespondent.

In the caption, Yushchenko expressed his admiration for Penn’s achievements and congratulated him on receiving his third Oscar for his role in the drama One Battle After Another.

Yushchenko not only praised Penn’s acting talent but also highlighted his immense dedication to Ukraine, noting that the actor has repeatedly shown support for the country, especially during the full-scale war.

“My friend Sean, dear Cossack! I sincerely congratulate you on your new Oscar! This is a well-deserved recognition of your great talent, strength of character, and dedication to your craft. You belong to those artists whose work goes far beyond the cinema screen – it touches the heart, makes people think, and inspires. I rejoice in your success and am truly proud to call you my friend. Ukrainians know well your kind heart and sincere support for Ukraine. May new victories and roles continue to amaze and inspire the world many times over. With my best wishes and friendly hugs,” the politician wrote.

Photo: instagram.com/victor_yushchenko. Viktor Yushchenko and Sean Penn

Recall that on Monday it was reported that Penn missed the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, where he was set to receive the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in One Battle After Another. This is the third Oscar in the distinguished actor’s career.

It was later revealed that on March 16, Penn arrived in Kyiv to participate in filming.