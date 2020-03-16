Six Ukrainians abroad and six in Ukraine are under medical treatment for COVID-19

Six Ukrainians abroad and six in Ukraine are receiving treatment for COVID-19.









MFA message two Ukrainian citizens are undergoing treatment in Germany and Italy. Also, one Ukrainian is under doctors’ supervision in Moldova and another in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Foreign Ministry, 170 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from China, the Grand Princess cruise ship and Italy during the spread of the virus.

The latest data says 7 cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed in Ukraine as of March 16, 1 death and 6 receiving treatment.

12 Ukrainian cities have been closed for full quarantine in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. All stores other than groceries, pharmacies and gas stations will be closed.

Due to quarantine, about a hundred border checkpoints were closed in Ukraine at midnight on March 16 in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

