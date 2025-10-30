Statement by the RRR4U Think Tank Consortium on the Case of Volodymyr Kudrytskyy

RRR4U, a consortium of four Ukrainian think tanks, calls for impartial investigations, judicial reforms, and respect for rule of law to strengthen Ukraine’s governance and international trust.

The opening of a criminal case by the State Bureau of Investigation against Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of PJSC “National Energy Company Ukrenergo” (2020–2024), and the preventive measures applied to him, sparked broad public resonance in Ukraine and political circles abroad.

We are not a party to the criminal proceedings, do not have access to the full set of pre-trial investigation materials, and, according to the law, cannot assess the legality, justification, or appropriateness of specific procedural actions in this case. This was reported by the Center for Economic Strategy.

At the same time, we consider it necessary to emphasize several key points.

We call on all authorities to ensure that any investigations involving public sector professionals are conducted with the utmost impartiality, objectivity, and political neutrality. Signs of using criminal proceedings as a tool for political pressure or retaliation critically harm state interests, as they:

undermine the trust of international financial institutions and partners, potentially affecting their willingness to provide financial and military support to Ukraine during full-scale war;

complicate Ukraine’s progress in European Union membership negotiations, where the rule of law and institutional independence are crucial (recall the consequences of high-profile conflicts over the status of NABU and SAP);

create a demotivating factor for highly qualified specialists to join public service or lead state-owned enterprises, at a time when the country urgently needs human capital and competent management.

The practice of politically motivated actions against professionals in government, in any country—and especially in one facing extremely difficult wartime conditions—is a blow to statehood, not a manifestation of justice.

We call on all authorities and law enforcement agencies to act strictly within the law, respecting the principles of the presumption of innocence and institutional independence. Any signs of selective justice must be categorically ruled out and are unacceptable in a lawful state.

To strengthen the resilience of the legal system and international trust, we emphasize the urgency of adopting key bills aimed at deep and effective reform of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

Ukraine needs an independent and efficient system of justice and law enforcement, trusted both by Ukrainian society and international partners.

Signatories:

Center for Economic Strategy

Institute for Analytics and Advocacy

IER

DiXi Group

*RRR4U (Resilience, Reconstruction and Relief for Ukraine) is a consortium of four Ukrainian analytical organizations: DiXi Group, the Institute for Analytics and Advocacy, the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting, and the Center for Economic Strategy.

