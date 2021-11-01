Home NEWS UKRAINE Ten EU countries retained the possibility of entry for Ukrainians

Ten EU countries retained the possibility of entry for Ukrainians

, 0

Despite the decision of the EU Council to remove Ukraine from the travel green-list countries, which is an official recommendation to member states, already ten EU countries have decided to retain the possibility of entry for Ukrainians.



This was posted by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on his Twitter.

According to him, already ten EU states have retained the possibility of entry for Ukrainians. The Foreign Ministry continues to work with partners in EU countries to provide our citizens with as many travel opportunities as possible.

The Foreign Minister named the following EU countries that had retained the possibility of entry for Ukrainians under certain conditions: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Sweden and Ireland.

All conditions of entry are available on the web portal of the Foreign Ministry.

It should be reminded that on November 9, the EU Council approved the decision to remove Ukraine from the travel green-list countries due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation.

EMPR

