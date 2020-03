The first two COVID-19 cases confirmed this everning in Kyiv, Ukraine.









Kyiv Major Vitaliy Klitchko informed about the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyiv.

In total, 4 new cases confirmed in Ukraine for today, as this morning about 2 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Chernivtsy.

In addition, 1 women died this everning in Chernivtsy. She was hospitalized with suspected virus COVID-19 and was awaiting rezults.

