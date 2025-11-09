The State Bureau of Investigation Detains Former “Ukrenergo” Head Kudrytskyi

The State Bureau of Investigation detained former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi for allegedly embezzling over UAH 13.7 million, alongside businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.

He was detained on suspicion of fraudulently misappropriating funds from the state enterprise “NEK Ukrenergo.”

Last week, searches were conducted at his premises. Preliminary investigations suggest that Kudrytskyi, together with Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, may have embezzled funds from the state company during tenders for the reconstruction of energy system facilities in 2018.

As a result of the procurements, two contracts were concluded between the parties for a total amount exceeding UAH 68 million. Following this, the state enterprise transferred over UAH 13.7 million in advance payments to the contractor, which the perpetrators misappropriated without any intention of fulfilling their obligations.

The investigation also established instances of document forgery submitted for the state registration of a legal entity used in the criminal scheme. Subsequently, the defendants conducted financial operations with the obtained funds, attempting to make them appear legitimate.

Hrynkevych was notified of suspicion under articles concerning the organization of fraud, forgery of documents submitted for state registration of a legal entity, and legalization (money laundering) of proceeds obtained by criminal means (Part 3, Art. 27; Part 4, Art. 190; Part 2, Art. 205-1; Part 2, Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Kudrytskyi was detained on suspicion of fraud on an especially large scale (Part 4, Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Ihor Hrynkevych is also implicated in a case concerning participation in a criminal organization and fraud related to the supply of clothing for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth over UAH 1 billion.

EMPR