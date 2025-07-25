Timur Mindich, Zelenskyy’s friend and co-owner of Kvartal-95, has decided not to return to Ukraine for now.

This was reported by Euromaidan on social media X.

“Shortly after midnight on June 20, a well-known media, energy, agriculture, and financial-banking businessman – and simply a good person in his 40s (according to the Presidential Office) – Timur Mindich left the country heading toward Moldova,” informed Ukraine MP Zhelezniak.

It is known that Timyr Mindich is currently stay in Austia. According to cenzor.net source, Mindich has been spotted in Vienna several times.

Media reported that NABU was planning to announce suspicion against him just before his sudden departure from the country.

This week, Ukrainska Pravda, citing a well-placed source in the anti-corruption agencies, reported that NABU and SAP are preparing charges against Mindich.

As of now, NABU has not officially served Timur Mindich with a notice of suspicion, but according to sources in anti-corruption agencies and media reports, NABU was preparing a notice of suspicion against Mindich even before he left Ukraine.

here is a strong suspicion that Mindich left the country (initially to Moldova, later he was spotted in Vienna) to avoid being served the suspicion.

It is known thst NABU detectives wiretapped the apartment of “Kvartal 95” co-owner Tymur Mindich. The only problem is that the surveillance didn’t last long – just a few months. I hope they managed to capture a lot of useful information on Mindich,” – the MP Goncheranko noted.

Zelenskyy’s inner circle was scrambling to identify the “mole” who allegedly gave NABU access to Tymur Mindich’s apartment — a location that has quietly become one of the most politically sensitive spots in Ukraine.

In recent months, Mindich’s name has frequently appeared in connection with drone production — a nearly unlimited market, as funding now comes not only from Ukrainian sources but also from international partners.

After Russia’s invasion in 2022, Mindich not only remained within the president’s close circle but, gained even greater status.

Close relationships, according to sources in political and business circles, often allow Mindich to personally appeal to the president with requests. Such requests reportedly include influencing appointments and overseeing certain state affairs, without Mindich holding any official position related to these matters.

In 2024, the Ukrainian government allocated over 40 billion UAH for the construction of fortifications. However, part of this funding never reached actual defense strengthening efforts. This is according to an investigation by BIHUS Info. Journalists uncovered companies close to Mindich ultimately received the allocated funds.

It was Mindich who is considered the primary career lobbyist for Chernyshov. In this context, sources told Censor.NET that “Mindich influences processes within Naftogaz.”

And it was Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 Studio, who traveled to London recently and personally convinced Minister Chernyshov to return from his business trip within the timeframe set by President Zelenskyy. Mindich kept his “promise” — and Chernyshov was released on bail – a staggering UAH 120 million, sparking widespread public reaction. The criminal case is ongoing.

