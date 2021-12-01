Home NEWS UKRAINE Ukraine: 40% of adults vaccinated. The Ministry of Health says it has met WHO target

Ukraine: 40% of adults vaccinated. The Ministry of Health says it has met WHO target

, 0

According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, 40% of adult citizens of Ukraine have already received a full course of vaccination.



This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko at a briefing on December 13, 2021.

“40% of adult Ukrainians – 12 million 457 thousand – have already completed a full course of vaccination. On reaching this mark, Ukraine has met the target set by the World Health Organization: 40% of those vaccinated in 2021,” the Minister said. 

He also noted that the Ministry of Health would allow an additional dose   of Covid vaccine to those with weakened immunity.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received 36 million 781 thousand doses of Covid-19 vaccine. There are now over 8 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Coronovac vaccines in the country.

In addition, the press service of the Ministry of Finance reported that the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development would allocate additional $ 150 million to Ukraine to fight the pandemic.

This decision was made by the IBRD Board of Directors. Ukraine will receive a loan within the additional funding for the project “Emergency Response to COVID-19 and Vaccination in Ukraine”. The amount of loans under the project is $ 90 million. 

The agreement on the additional loan was signed on December 13, 2021. The funds will be used to strengthen the public health system, purchase vaccines and logistics services, conduct vaccination campaigns and other urgent measures to combat the pandemic in Ukraine.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?