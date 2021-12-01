Ukraine: 40% of adults vaccinated. The Ministry of Health says it has met WHO target

According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, 40% of adult citizens of Ukraine have already received a full course of vaccination.







This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko at a briefing on December 13, 2021.

“40% of adult Ukrainians – 12 million 457 thousand – have already completed a full course of vaccination. On reaching this mark, Ukraine has met the target set by the World Health Organization: 40% of those vaccinated in 2021,” the Minister said.

He also noted that the Ministry of Health would allow an additional dose of Covid vaccine to those with weakened immunity.

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received 36 million 781 thousand doses of Covid-19 vaccine. There are now over 8 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Coronovac vaccines in the country.

In addition, the press service of the Ministry of Finance reported that the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development would allocate additional $ 150 million to Ukraine to fight the pandemic.

This decision was made by the IBRD Board of Directors. Ukraine will receive a loan within the additional funding for the project “Emergency Response to COVID-19 and Vaccination in Ukraine”. The amount of loans under the project is $ 90 million.

The agreement on the additional loan was signed on December 13, 2021. The funds will be used to strengthen the public health system, purchase vaccines and logistics services, conduct vaccination campaigns and other urgent measures to combat the pandemic in Ukraine.

EMPR

Tags: