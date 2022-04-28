Home » Ukraine is creating a Book of Executioners

Ukraine is creating a Book of Executioners

, 0

After the capture and execution of Adolf Eichmann in 1960, it became known that the Mossad had a list of Nazi criminals agreed upon by the country’s political leadership to be brought to Israeli court or eliminated. Operational work on this list lasted almost 30 years.



Unfortunately, not all criminals were detained, but each of them lived in fear until the end, constantly hiding, and it is unknown what is worse – instant death or such a life.

Ukraine is creating a Book of Executioners, which will make information about every Russian war criminal available. This was announced by President Zelensky in early April. The Head of Ukraine President’s Office Andriy Yermak held a meeting the day before yesterday. Intelligence, investigative bodies and the Ministry of Justice are already working on data collection and verification.

I believe that every Russian villain will be held accountable to the Ukrainian people or will hide in caves for the rest of his miserable life. Punishment must be inevitable, as such crimes do not involve redemption.

And this, by the way, applies not only to the military. Rashist and pro-rashist propagandists and politicians are full-fledged accomplices in war crimes and responsibility for them must also be full.

Therefore, even if in 20 years the Russians suddenly appear before the Ukrainian courts or disappear or choke down rasstegai, don’t be surprised – that’s how justice works.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles



Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy Khlyvnyuk to support Ukraine

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?