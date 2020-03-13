Ukraine suspends air traffic due to COVID-19

Ukraine will suspend passenger air traffic from March 17, 2020 in order to prevent spreading of infection COVID-19.

This was stated by Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov on the air of Newsone TV channel, according to Ukrayinska Pravda .

“On March 17, from 00:00 passenger air transportation will be completely restricted… If we speak about land and sea, first of all, land, our citizens will be able to return to the territory of our state,” he said.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada added that after March 17 Ukrainian citizens will have to return to Ukraine by motor transport.

According to him, the restrictions have been imposed for two weeks.

Ukraine also closes its border for foreigners for two weeks.

