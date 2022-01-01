Ukraine will host military exercise according to NATO standards

In Lviv region, the Ukrainian and American military held a conference on the training of units within the JMTG-U.

In February, Ukrainian border guards will conduct joint exercise with the Armed Forces of Ukraine according to NATO standards, the State Border Service of Ukraine reports.

The conference was attended by over 30 representatives of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, the AFU and the US military. They discussed a two-month training of the Bilhorod- Dnistrovskyi rapid reaction border command and the AFU brigade.

This year, Ukrainian instructors will train fighters with the help, support and assistance of the NATO Armed Forces. The training will be conducted using the JCATS combat simulation system.

The Ukrainian military will train according to the standards of the military forces of the North Atlantic Alliance. This is expected to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine reach a better level of interaction between the components of the Ukrainian security sector and military units of NATO member countries.

It is also worth noting that the Bilhorod- Dnistrovskyi rapid reaction border command already has experience of participating in international exercises. Last year, fighters of the unit took part in the Ukrainian-British exercise Cossack Mace. After training within the framework of JMTG-U, the command is expected to participate in the Ukrainian-American exercise Sea Breeze-2022.

