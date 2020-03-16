Home » Zelensky closes the inter-city connection in Ukraine as of COVID-19

Due to the danger of the spread of COVID-19, President Volodymyr Zelensky asks the government to close inter-city connection in Ukraine.




In particular, Zelensky asks to suspend the railway, bus and airplane connection between the Ukrainian cities and regions, as well as to shut down the metro in the Ukrainian cities starting at 12 p.m. on March 18, 2020.

The president announced this in a video message.

Besides, Volodymyr Zelensky has created a coordination council to counteract the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

It was determined that the main task of the council is to monitor the situation and develop proposals for effective measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

