Home » Zelenskyy promoted a Commander of the Navy to Vice Admiral for “brilliant operation” that everyone already knows about

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the rank of Vice Admiral to Oleksiy Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The relevant decree №246 of April 16 was published on the website of the head of state.

“To assign the military rank of Vice Admiral to Rear Admiral Neizhpapa Oleksiy Leonidovych, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the decree states.

It is not officially known why the commander of the Navy was promoted, but the adviser to the head of the OP Victoria Strakhova wrote on Facebook that the decision was made because of the “brilliant operation” that everyone already knows about.

“On April 16, 2022, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, awarded the rank of Vice Admiral to the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksiy Leonidovych Neizhpapa. And everyone knows which brilliant operation we are talking about! Our real Cossack on the water!”, said Strakhova.

