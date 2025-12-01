Zelenskyy Was Alerted Early Before Firing Top Aide Yermak

A search warrant for former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak was issued a week before investigators carried out searches at his residence, suggesting President Zelenskyy may have had advance notice before dismissing his top aide.

NABU and SAPO conducted searches on 28 November amid a growing corruption scandal, after which Yermak resigned and announced he would head to the front.

The search warrant for Yermak was issued a week before the investigative actions. The warrant permitting a search at the residence of former Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak is dated 21 November, although the search itself was conducted on 28 November, 2025.



The fact that the warrant for searching the head of the Presidential Office is dated 21 November may confirm information that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not only been aware of potential questions surrounding his closest aide but also had at least a week to remove him before investigative actions began.

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s law enforcement sources, the searches took place only at Yermak’s residence near the Presidential Office. Investigators chose not to enter his office on the second floor of Bankova Street.

Law enforcement sources told UP they are convinced that “issuing a notice of suspicion to him (Yermak) is only a matter of time.”



On the morning of 28 November, Ukrainska Pravda reported that in the government quarter, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors conducted a search of Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak. Journalists managed to film around ten anti-corruption officials entering the premises.

Yermak confirmed that the searches were taking place at his residence and stated he was ready to cooperate with investigators. As of the morning, no notice of suspicion had been issued.

Later, Zelenskyy announced he had dismissed Andriy Yermak from the position of Head of the Presidential Office, saying the institution would now undergo a reset. The President said he would hold consultations on Saturday with those who may take over the role.

Yermak later said he would go to the front after submitting his resignation amid the corruption scandal and NABU’s investigative actions at his home.

