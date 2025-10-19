Drones Attack Orenburg and Samara Region in Russia, Oil Refinery and Largest Gas Complex on Fire

Last night, on October 19, a series of explosions occurred at the Novokuibyshev Oil Refinery in Russia’s Samara Region following a drone attack. Drones also struck a gas processing plant in the Russian city of Orenburg.

According to Slovo i Dilo, this was reported by Orenburg Region Governor Yevgeny Solntsev and several Telegram channels.

According to eyewitnesses, black smoke rose above the Novokuibyshev refinery after the attack, and videos shared on social media show heavy smoke over the facility.

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed the UAV attack but did not disclose details regarding the damage.

The Novokuibyshev refinery, owned by Rosneft, is one of the key enterprises in the Samara Region, with a capacity to process up to 8.8 million tons of oil per year.

Photo: https://t.me/supernova_plus

At the same time, a fire broke out at a gas processing plant in Russia’s Orenburg following a drone attack. It is considered the largest gas-chemical complex in the world, with a processing capacity of 37.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Additionally, the facility hosts a helium production unit, supplying part of Russia’s needs for this strategic resource.

According to Russian sources, 5–7 loud explosions were heard at the plant before the fire. The local airport temporarily suspended flights.

“Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attempted to strike another industrial facility in the region. The gas plant’s infrastructure was partially damaged,” wrote Russian Governor Solntsev.

He added that no employees were injured and the city faces no threat as a result of the drone attacks.

The official also stated that work is currently underway to eliminate the consequences of the incident, assess the extent of the damage, and evaluate its impact on the plant’s operations.

Photo: https://t.me/supernova_plus

Earlier, on the night of October 16, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov Region.

Additionally, on the night of October 15, a plant in the Krasnoarmeysky District of Volgograd was hit.

On the night of Saturday, October 18, drones attacked Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region, striking the Veshkayma substation.