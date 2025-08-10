First-Ever Drone Strike Hits Russian Komi, Triggering Explosions at Ukhta Oil Refinery

Drones attacked Komi for the first time: Russians report explosions at the Ukhta oil refinery. Local residents report that emergency services are working at the oil refinery site after a series of explosions.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Komi Republic for the first time. As a result of the attack, the Ukhta oil refinery, located about 2,000 km from the Russia-Ukraine border, was hit.

This information comes from local channels.

Locals say emergency services are responding to a series of explosions at the refinery.

According to them, a fire broke out at the facility. Local social media groups report a breach in a tank at the Ukhta refinery.

According to unconfirmed reports, the explosions may have been caused by a drone attack.

However, there is no official information on this matter yet.

The Unified Duty Dispatch Service stated that there is no fire or emissions at the refinery site and urged residents to remain calm.

In addition, evacuation has begun at the Yarmarok shopping center in the city, which eyewitnesses say may be closed by the end of the day.

Local residents also report power outages and loss of mobile internet.

Similar internet disruptions have been recorded in Syktyvkar as well.

According to eyewitnesses, outages across the Komi Republic are occurring in areas close to strategic facilities, including factories, within a 5–10 km radius.

Local authorities warn of possible “drone-related threats” and urge citizens to be cautious.

