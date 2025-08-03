Explosions Near Zaporizhzhia NPP Raise Fresh Safety Concerns
Explosions Near Zaporizhzhia NPP Raise Fresh Safety Concerns

The IAEA team stationed at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke from a nearby area after one of the plant’s auxiliary facilities was reportedly struck.

This was reported according to Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Zaporizhzhia NPP officials told the IAEA that the facility was hit by shelling and drones starting around 9 a.m. August 2 – the same time the IAEA team heard military activity. The auxiliary site, located about 1,200 meters from the main plant perimeter, continued to emit smoke into the afternoon.

This incident adds to a growing list of recent attacks underscoring the ongoing risks to nuclear safety amid the conflict.

“Any attack in the vicinity of a nuclear power plant – regardless of the intended target – poses potential risks also for nuclear safety and must be avoided. Once again, I call for maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities to prevent the continued risk of a nuclear accident,” Director General Grossi said.

Ukraine has clear confirmation that there are up to 500 russian fighters with weapons of different levels. Zelenskyy. believes when there are mines, when there are weapons, there is definitely danger.

So what should we mere mortals prepare for when we hear such warnings? We have asked professionals. Here their answers.

