Over the Past Seven Days, Russians Have Attacked Ukraine’s Gas Infrastructure Three Times – “Naftogaz”

Russia has carried out three major attacks on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure over the past week, targeting critical facilities and a Naftogaz power plant.

Earlier, Naftogaz reported that on October 3, Russian forces carried out the “largest mass attack” on the company’s gas production assets since the start of the full-scale war. According to Naftogaz, 35 missiles and 60 drones were launched against facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have intensified attacks on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure, which provides people with gas during the heating season. As a result, the Ministry of Energy announced plans to increase gas imports.

Critically important facilities in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions were targeted. In addition, one of Naftogaz Group’s thermal power plants was hit during the night.

Despite the damage and destruction, emergency services, together with Naftogaz specialists, are working immediately to eliminate the consequences and ensure system stability.

“Russian terrorists are committing yet another act of terrorism, aimed at depriving Ukraine of gas, heat, and electricity during the winter. Russians still cannot understand that they will not break or intimidate us. We will restore everything. We will rebuild everything,” said Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyy.