Russia Launches Missile Strike on Ukrainian Ground Forces Training Center, Leaving Dead and Dozens Wounded

On July 29, the russian forces launched missile strike on Ukrainian training unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated in an urgent release by the General Staff of the Armed forces of Ukraine at 11:30PM.

Despite implemented security measures, unfortunately, losses among personnel could not be completely avoided. As of 21:30, it is known that three servicemen were killed and 18 were wounded.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and all necessary medical assistance is being promptly provided to the injured.

We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the fallen.

To determine all circumstances and causes of the casualties, a commission headed by the Chief of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been formed, and an official investigation has been launched.

If it is established that the deaths and injuries were caused by the actions or negligence of officials, those responsible will be held accountable.

The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ground Forces are taking additional safety measures to protect the lives and health of servicemen during missile and air strikes on training grounds and centers.

Repeated russian strikes on Ukrainian training grounds in recent months

On June 1, Russian forces struck a Ukrainian Ground Forces training facility with a missile, killing 12 soldiers and injuring over 60. In response to the tragedy at the 239th training range, Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi submitted his resignation. Two days later, President Zelenskyy signed a decree relieving Drapatyi of his position and appointing him as Commander of the Joint Forces.

In the wake of the incident, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, on July 1, prohibited the massing of troops and equipment, as well as the use of tent camps for accommodations.

Further missile attacks followed. On June 4, in Poltava Oblast, a Russian missile hit another Ukrainian army training site, killing two servicemen.

On June 22, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a training ground of one of the mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, where exercises with servicemen were underway. Reports indicated three soldiers were killed and 14 others wounded.

