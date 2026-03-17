Russia Prepares Spring – Summer Offensive in Kharkiv Region

Russia prepares Kharkiv offensive, building forces and waiting for foliage cover, while Ukrainian troops hold lines and officials warn of key directions.

Russia is preparing for a spring–summer offensive in the Kharkiv region. A Ukrainian serviceman spoke about Russian actions in this area.

The Russian army is currently conducting preparations to intensify offensive operations in the Kharkiv region during the spring–summer period, said the acting platoon commander of the strike UAV company of the reconnaissance battalion of the 13th National Guard Brigade “Khartia,” call sign “Advokat,” according to Espreso.

According to him, Russia is attempting to build up its forces in forest belts and in some temporarily occupied settlements. The occupiers are delivering fire strikes on Ukrainian positions in this direction and will continue attempting offensive actions.

The serviceman noted that Ukrainian defenders are holding back the pressure to prevent further enemy advances.

Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff, Oleksandr Komarenko, emphasized that during the spring offensive, the Russian army will focus on the Pokrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Oleksandrivka directions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian plans for the spring offensive campaign have already failed.

“Advokat” stressed that Russian forces will conduct their spring–summer offensive campaign after weather changes, when vegetation (“green cover”) will facilitate the infiltration of their small infantry groups.

“When the trees turn green, they will be able, under this cover, along tree lines, to try to infiltrate forward,” the serviceman added.

EMPR

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