Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of February 16, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of February 16, 2026.

Today is the 1454th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Defense Forces continue to repel the occupiers’ attempts to advance, disrupt their plans, and inflict significant losses on the enemy across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 235 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile and 79 airstrikes, dropping 224 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they employed 4,757 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,387 shelling attacks on populated areas and our military positions, including 121 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Novoukrainka, Velykomykhailivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Dolynka, Hryhorivka, Zarichne, Yulivka, Malynivka, Hirke, and Blakytyne. Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one important enemy target.

The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders’ offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential.

Since the beginning of the day, 182 combat engagements have taken place.

The russian enemy launched one missile strike, using four missiles, carried out 53 airstrikes, and dropped 140 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,654 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,640 shelling attacks on populated areas and our military positions.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 143 shelling attacks over the past day, four of which involved MLRS. Six combat engagements were recorded during the day.

04:00 PM: seven combat engagements with the enemy occurred. The enemy carried out 70 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of our units, including one using a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted four times to break through our defensive lines near the settlements of Veterynarne, Vovchanski Khutory, and Okhrimivka.

04:00 PM: the russian assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and toward the settlements of Hrafske, Vilcha, Sheviakivka, and Chuhunivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks; three more engagements are currently ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: one combat engagement took place yesterday near Pishchane.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks toward Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Bohuslavka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked six times, attempting to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Stavky, Drobyshcheve, Druzheliubivka, and Lyman.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian troops stopped 12 attacks toward the settlements of Nadiia, Hlushchenkove, Oleksandrivka, Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobyshcheve, Stavky, and Lyman. Two more engagements are ongoing.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Yampil, Zakytne, Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Dronivka.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Platonivka and Dronivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: no offensive actions by the russian enemy was recorded in the area of Stupochky.

04:00 PM: Russian forces attempted five times to advance on our positions in the areas of Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Bondarne, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 28 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

04:00 PM: the russian occupiers launched 14 assaults on our defenders’ positions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 63 assault actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne, and Serhiivka.

04:00 PM: the russian enemy carried out 35 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and toward the settlements of Toretske, Novyi Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhorodne, and Filiia. Fighting is still ongoing in some locations.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our troops eliminated 37 occupiers and wounded 16; destroyed 32 unmanned aerial vehicles, two vehicles, and a command post; and also damaged one armored combat vehicle, one vehicle, and 45 enemy personnel shelters.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked 21 times, attempting to advance toward Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Yehorivka, Vyshneve, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Stepove, Danylivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, and Rybne.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian units stopped eight russian attacks toward the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pryvillia, and Zlahoda.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor conducted one offensive operations toward Stepnohirsk, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, and Shcherbaky.

04:00 PM: the Russians attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions once in the area of Stepnohirsk. Areas near the settlements of Mykilske, Novoandriivka, and Kushchove were subjected to airstrikes with guided aerial bombs.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 37 russian attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Uspenivka, Varvarivka, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Zelene, and Krynychne.

04:00 PM: 37 russian attacks took place toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, and Staroukrainka. Enemy airstrikes targeted Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Kopani, Hirke, Shyroke, Charivne, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Rozivka, and Nizhenka. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: no combat engagement was recorded.

04:00 PM: the russians did not conduct offensive operations but carried out airstrikes on Olhivka and Vesele.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 04:00 PM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are providing effective resistance along all sectors of the front.

Overall, the losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,180 personnel. The enemy also lost four tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, one air defense system, 601 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 169 units of automotive equipment.

Russia's losses in manpower – 1,180 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

