Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of February 17, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of February 17, 2026.

Today is the 1455th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders continue to steadfastly hold back the pressure of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 201 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out two missile strikes using five missiles, conducted 81 airstrikes, and dropped 200 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 4,574 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,306 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, including 56 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Malynivka, and Vovche in Dnipropetrovsk region; Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Kopani, Hirke, Shyroke, Charivne, Myrne, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Rozivka, Nizhenka, Mykilske, Novoandriivka, and Kushchove in Zaporizhzhia region; and Olhivka and Vesele in Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of Russian occupying personnel.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, 53 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including in the areas of the settlements of Zarichchia and Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv region; and Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Prohres, Ryzhivka, Budky, and Kucherivka in Sumy region.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: seven combat engagements with the enemy took place yesterday. The enemy carried out 88 shelling attacks, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

04:00 PM: the russian forces conducted 52 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted 11 times to break through our defensive lines in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and toward the settlements of Hrafske, Vilcha, Sheviakivka, and Chuhunivka.

04:00 PM: the russian forces attacked four times in the area of Vovchanski Khutory and toward Okhrimivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the Russian enemy carried out six attacks toward Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novoosynove, and Bohuslavka.

04:00 PM: the russian forces did not conduct offensive operations.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy conducted 14 attacks, attempting to penetrate our defenses toward the settlements of Nadiia, Hlushchenkove, Oleksandrivka, Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Drobyshcheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Zarichne and toward the settlement of Stavky. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: over the past day Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and in the areas of Platonivka and Dronivka.

04:00 PM: the russian aggressor attacked four times in the areas of Yampil, Zakytne, and Platonivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out five offensive actions in the areas of Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Bondarne, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

04:00 PM: Russian forces attempted to advance once on Ukrainian positions toward Novodmytrivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

04:00 PM: the russian occupiers carried out ten offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 42 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and toward the settlements of Toretske, Novyi Donbas, Vilne, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhorodne, and Filiia.

04:00 PM: since the beginning of the day Russian occupiers have made 11 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Filiia, and toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas and Novooleksandrivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled eight attacks.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out eight attacks over the past day toward the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pryvillia, and Zlahoda.

04:00 PM: the russian aggressor attacked twice in the area of Ternove. Havrylivka and Fedorivske were subjected to airstrikes with guided bombs.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions once in the area of Stepnohirsk.

04:00 PM: the Russians did not conduct offensive operations. Veselianka was subjected to an airstrike with guided aerial bombs.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 37 russian attacks took place toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene, and Staroukrainka.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 russian attacks in the areas of Huliaipole and Solodke, and toward Zaliznychne and Varvarivka. In addition, enemy aviation struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Lisne, Verkhnia Tersa, Myrne, and Charivne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces conducted no offensive operations.

04:00 PM: the Defense Forces repelled one russian attack.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 04:00 PM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Overall, over the past day Russian invaders’ losses amounted to 890 personnel. Our warriors also neutralized two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems, 614 unmanned aerial vehicles, two missiles, and 71 units of automotive equipment belonging to the occupiers.

russia's losses in manpower – 890 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

