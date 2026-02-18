Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of February 18, 2026.

The 1,456th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out two missile strikes using 30 missiles, conducted 76 airstrikes, and dropped 168 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 8,470 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,323 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 67 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out airstrikes with guided bombs on the settlements of Kucherivka and Volfyne in Sumy region; Pidhavrylivka, Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Orly, and Fedorivske in Dnipropetrovsk region; and Vozdvyzhivka, Lisne, Verkhnia Tersa, Myrne, Charivne, Veselianka, Liubymivka, Myrivka, Novoselivka, Liubytske, Dolynka, Kopani, and Omelnyk in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, one artillery system, a UAV command post, and three other important targets of the Russian invaders.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

The occupiers continue their attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory in certain sectors of the front, most actively in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions.

The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on them. Since the beginning of the day, the number of russian attacks has already reached 102.

Shelling of border areas also continues. In Sumy region today, the settlements of Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Starykove, Budky, Yastrubshchyna, Seredyna-Buda, and Bachivsk were affected. In Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Yasna Poliana, Huta-Studenetska, Huta, and Karpovychi came under fire.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russians carried out 99 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, 12 of them using MLRS.

04:00 PM: the russian forces carried out 58 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, two of them using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units four times in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipka, and toward Okhrimivka.

04:00 PM: the russian forces attacked twice toward the settlements of Vilcha and Fyholivka. At present, no further attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: three russian attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions toward Kurylivka and Novoosynove.

04:00 PM: the russian forces advanced once in the area of Kurylivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked eight times, attempting to advance in the area of Zarichne and toward the settlements of Druzheliubivka and Stavky.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Drobyshcheve, Stavky, and Zarichne. At present, no enemy assault actions are observed.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakytne, Riznykivka, Platonivka, Dronivka, and Sviato-Pokrovske.

04:00 PM: the russian occupiers attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakytne. One of the two attacks is ongoing.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attempted three times to advance on our positions in the area of Stupochky and toward Novodmytrivka.

04:00 PM: the russian aggressor attempted to advance in the areas of Bondarne, Fedorivka, and Chasiv Yar.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and Ivanopillia.

04:00 PM: the russian occupiers carried out 14 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 21 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Filiia, and toward Novooleksandrivka and Novopidhorodne.

04:00 PM: since the beginning of the day the russian occupiers have attempted 27 times to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy and have already stopped 26 attacks.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions six times in the areas of Ternove and Rybne, and toward Danylivka and Tsehelne.

04:00 PM: the russian enemy advanced six times toward Ivanivka, Ternove, Danylivka, Vyshneve, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. Two assault actions are ongoing. The areas of Orestopol and Pokrovske were subjected to airstrikes.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

04:00 PM: the russian occupiers attacked three times. Combat engagements occurred in the areas of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and Prymorske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces enemy attempted 31 times to advance on our defenders’ positions in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole, Solodke, Pryluky, Zelene, and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Staroukrainka.

04:00 PM: 38 attacks took place in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka, and Verkhnia Tersa. Six assaults are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Serhiivka, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Mala Tokmachka, Kopani, and Tersianka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russians carried out two unsuccessful attacks.

04:00 PM: no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 04:00 PM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Overall, over the past day Russian invaders’ losses amounted to 740 personnel. Ukrainian forces also neutralized three tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, one air defense system, 26 cruise missiles, 1,851 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 194 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment belonging to the occupiers.

