Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of February 23, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of February 23, 2026.

Today is the 1461st day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 130 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. According to recent information, yesterday the russian invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 51 missiles, carried out 95 airstrikes, and dropped 244 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,990 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,331 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas, including 78 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out airstrikes with guided bombs on populated areas, including Pokrovske, Prosyana, Rivne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Rizdvyanka, Kopani, Dolynka, Tersyanka, Zirnytsia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Novomykolaivka, Samiilivka, Liubytske, Tavriiske, Komyshuvakha, Veselianka, Zelenе, Rozivka, Barvinivka, and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, four UAV control points, one artillery system, a communications hub, one air defense asset, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, 100 combat engagements have taken place.

According to updated information, the enemy has carried out 70 airstrikes, dropping 181 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they have used 5,774 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,336 shellings of populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled one russian attack over the past day. The enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and conducted 83 shellings of Ukrainian troops’ positions and populated areas, nine of which were from MLRS.

10:00 PM: the russian forces carried out one airstrike, dropping one guided aerial bomb (KAB), and conducted 68 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian unit positions, including six using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attempted once to assault the positions of our units near Dvorichanske.

10:00 PM: the russian forces attacked twice toward Hrafske and Kutkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: one russian attack took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions by the enemy toward Hlushkivka.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled two russian attacks near Pishchane.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked six times, attempting to advance near Drobyshеve and toward Novoserhiivka, Oleksandrivka, and Stavky.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian troops stopped five attacks near Drobyshеve and toward Novoserhiivka, Shyikivka, and Lyman.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled six attempts by the russian occupiers to advance near Platonivka, Riznykivka, and Zakytne.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance near Platonivka and Zakytne.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians attempted once to advance on our positions near Vasiukivka.

10:00 PM: no russian actions have been recorded so far.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, and Stepanivka.

10:00 PM: the russian occupiers launched 14 assaults today on our defenders’ positions near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Berestok, and toward Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 26 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Filiia, as well as toward Bilytske, Hryshyne, and Novopidhorodne.

10:00 PM: the russian forces carried out 19 attacks during the day. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Shakhove, and toward the settlement of Shevchenko. According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our warriors eliminated 44 occupiers and wounded 22; destroyed one tank, 76 unmanned aerial vehicles, one artillery system, one ground robotic system, two vehicles, nine pieces of special equipment, two UAV control points, and one fuel and lubricants depot. In addition, one artillery system, two electronic warfare stations, ten vehicles, three UAV control points, and nine enemy personnel shelters were damaged.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions six times near the settlements of Stepove, Kalynivske, and Ternove, and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian units stopped ten russian attacks near the settlement of Ternove and toward Vyshneve. Airstrikes targeted the areas of Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Prosyana, Levadne, and Pokrovske.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled two russian attacks near Prymorske and Stepove.

10:00 PM: no russian offensive actions were recorded. The settlements of Orikhiv and Veselianka were subjected to airstrikes with guided aerial bombs.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attempted 27 times to advance on our defenders’ positions near Huliaipole and toward Zelenе, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, and Olenokostiantynivka.

10:00 PM: 14 russian attacks took place near Huliaipole and toward Varvarivka and Zaliznychne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy airstrikes targeted the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Myrne, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Luhivske, Liubytske, and Katerynivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: no russian forces offensive actions were recorded.

10:00 PM: the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled one russian attack.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 10:00 PM: no signs of the formation of russian offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Overall, over the past day, Russian occupiers’ losses amounted to 720 personnel. Ukrainian warriors also destroyed two tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense asset, 33 missiles, 1,765 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 136 units of the occupiers’ automotive equipment.

russia's losses in manpower – 720 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

