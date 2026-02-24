Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of February 24, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of February 24, 2026.

The 1462nd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 116 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile; carried out 96 airstrikes, dropping 265 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,915 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,346 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas, including 71 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out airstrikes with guided bombs on populated areas, including Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, Prosyana, Levadne, Pokrovske, and Katerynivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; and Vozdvyzhivka, Myrne, Huliaipilske, Novoselivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Luhivske, Liubytske, Orikhiv, and Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck ten areas of concentration of enemy personnel, six command posts, one artillery system, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled two russian attacks over the past day. The enemy carried out one airstrike, dropping one guided bomb, and conducted 107 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas, 16 of which were from MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: russian enemy twice assaulted the positions of our units toward Hrafske and Kutkivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: two russian attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions near Pishchane.

ILyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked seven times, attempting to advance near Drobyshеve and toward Novoserhiivka, Shyikivka, and Lyman.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled six attempts by the russian occupiers to advance near Platonivka and Zakytne.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

IKostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Berestok, and toward Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Shakhove, and toward Shevchenko.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times near the settlement of Ternove and toward Vyshneve and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted 14 times to advance on our defenders’ positions near Huliaipole and toward Varvarivka and Zaliznychne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled one russian attack.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of russian enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the russian occupation forces in manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Overall, over the past day, Russian occupiers’ losses amounted to 920 personnel. Ukrainian warriors also destroyed two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, one air defense asset, 1,693 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 190 vehicles, and one piece of special equipment belonging to the occupiers.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.02.26 pic.twitter.com/e0QyiOpKlt — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) February 24, 2026

EMPR

Tags: