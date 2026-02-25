Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of February 25, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of February 25, 2026.

Today is the 1463nd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past day, a total of 164 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 83 air strikes, dropping 220 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 5,964 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,293 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, including 136 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Katerynivka, Velykomykhailivka, Levadne, Orly, Havrylivka, Pysantsi, Prosyana, Pidhavrylivka, Novosoloshenе, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Dolynka, and Zarichne.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one concentration area of enemy personnel.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders’ offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential.

Since the beginning of the day, 216 combat engagements have taken place.

According to updated information, the enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile, 36 air strikes, and dropped 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 2,193 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,866 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: eight combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy carried out 87 shelling attacks, nine of which involved MLRS. They also conducted one air strike using two guided aerial bombs (KABs).

10:00 PM: the russian enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times; two combat engagements are still ongoing. They carried out 91 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units, including 16 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near the settlements of Vilcha, Synelnykove, Mala Vovcha, and Zelene.

10:00 PM: the enemy launched 11 attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Starytsia, Rybalkyne, Vovchansk, and toward Zelene and Lyman. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy launched nine attacks in the areas of Hlushkivka, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Borysivska Andriivka, and Kupiansk.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks near Borivska Andriivka and toward Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, and Kurylivka. One battle is still ongoing.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked seven times, attempting to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Shyikivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, Novoserhiivka, and Stepove.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian troops stopped 10 attacks toward Novoiehorivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, and near Myrne. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attempts by the occupiers to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Zakytne.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled two attempts by the occupiers to advance near Yampil and Platonivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked twice toward Novodmytrivka and Kostiantynivka.

10:00 PM: Russian occupiers carried out three attacks in the areas of Bondarne and Minkivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 16 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

10:00 PM: the russian occupiers launched 16 assaults today on the positions of our defenders toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 27 assault actions by the aggressor near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, and Udachne.

10:00 PM: the russian enemy carried out 50 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Filiia, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopavlivka. According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 122 occupiers and wounded 33; destroyed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, one motorcycle, one artillery system, and three vehicles. Two vehicles, one piece of special equipment, and 12 enemy personnel shelters were damaged.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked four times near Ternove, Novyi Zaporizhzhia, and Zlahoda.

10:00 PM: the russian aggressor attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ternove, Vyshneve, and Kalynivske. Air strikes targeted Pokrovske, Havrylivka, and Orly.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 19 russian attacks took place near Zaliznychne, Zahirne, Sviatopetrivka, Krynychne, and Huliaipole.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy attacks near Huliaipole, Bilohiria, and toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirske, and Varvarivka. Two more attacks are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Liubytske, and Tersyanka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor attempted once to improve its tactical position near the settlements of Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and Plavni.

10:00 PM: the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: no combat engagements were recorded.

10:00 PM: Ukrainian troops repelled one russian attack.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of russian enemy offensive groupings were detected.

04:00 PM:

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are delivering effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

Overall, during the past day, Russian invaders’ losses amounted to 1,070 personnel. The enemy also lost three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 886 unmanned aerial vehicles, 145 vehicles, and one piece of special equipment.

