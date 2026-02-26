Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of February 26, 2026.

Today is the 1464nd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 235 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to уточнена information, Russian forces launched one missile strike against Ukrainian territory, firing a single missile. The enemy also carried out 68 airstrikes, dropping 222 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian troops deployed 5,271 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,222 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, including 91 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Guided aerial bomb strikes targeted several settlements, including Luzhky in Sumy region; Pokrovske, Havrylivka, Orly, and Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; and Ostrovske, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Trudove, Svitla Dolyna, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Liubytske, and Tersyanka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s missile forces and artillery struck four areas of concentration of Russian personnel and one command post controlling enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukraine Front Lines updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 russian assaults. Russian forces carried out three airstrikes, dropping nine guided bombs, and conducted 103 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, 10 of them using MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 12 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Pishchane, Starytsia, Rybalkyne, Vovchansk, and toward Zelenе and Lyman.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Eight russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Borivska Andriivka and toward Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, and Kurylivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Russian troops attacked 11 times, attempting to advance toward Novoiehorivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, and near Myrne.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled two attempts by Russian forces to advance near Yampol and Platonivka.



Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attempted five advances toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and near Bondarne and Minkivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy carried out 18 attacks toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 57 offensive actions in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Filiia, and toward Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces launched five attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Ternove, Vyshneve, and Kalynivske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces attempted 36 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Huliaipole, Bilohiria, and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirske, and Varvarivka.



Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks near Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.



Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian troops stopped one russian assault.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive capabilities in the rear.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian losses amounted to 1,360 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed three tanks, 25 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, 681 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 93 vehicles.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian losses amounted to 1,360 personnel.

