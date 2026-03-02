Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 2, 2026.

Today is the 1,468th day of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past day, a total of 145 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile, 86 airstrikes, and dropped 285 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,828 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,573 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 46 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Pysantsi and Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Vozdvyzhivka, Samiilivka, Holubkove, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Tersianka, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Komyshuvakha, Veselianka, Malokaterynivka, Hirke, and Myrne in Zaporizhzhia region; and Prydniprovske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one command post, one area of concentration of enemy personnel, one ammunition depot, three artillery guns, and one UAV control point of the occupiers.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out four airstrikes using six aerial bombs and conducted 141 shelling attacks, 18 of which involved MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attempted three times to break through our defensive lines near Prylipka and toward Zybyne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces launched three attacks toward Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Hlushkivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian armed forces attacked seven times, attempting to penetrate our defenses toward Drobysheve, Dibrova, Lyman, and near Zarichne.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: over the past day Ukrainian defenders stopped 20 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Platonivka, Zakytne, Riznykivka, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Bilytske.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked seven times in the areas of Vorone, Ternove, Zlahoda, and Stepove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 34 russian attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole and Myrne, and toward Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Staroukrainka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: one combat engagement with the enemy occurred near Plavni.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are effectively resisting along the entire frontline.

In total, over the past day, Russian invaders’ losses amounted to 960 personnel. The enemy also lost four tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 74 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, five air defense systems, 1,810 unmanned aerial vehicles, 247 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower – 960 soldiers in the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

