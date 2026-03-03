Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 3, 2026.

Today is the 1,469th day of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Over the past day, a total of 152 combat engagements were recorded.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 84 airstrikes and dropped 282 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,437 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,645 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 78 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka and Havrylivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Shyroke, Zaliznychne, and Huliaipilske in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel and one UAV control point of the occupiers.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out four airstrikes using nine aerial bombs and conducted 137 shelling attacks, seven of which involved MLRS

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attempted once to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near Vovchanski Khutory.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces did not conduct offensive operations.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked eight times, attempting to penetrate our defenses toward Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and near Serednie.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: over the past day Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Zakytne, Riznykivka, and toward Ozerne.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and Kostiantynivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 23 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Novopavlivka and Shevchenko.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked six times in the areas of Ternove, Kalynivske, and Zlahoda.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 40 russian attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole and Zelenе, and toward Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Huliaipilske, and Staroukrainka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: two combat engagements with the enemy occurred near Plavni and Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces did not conduct active operations over the past day.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are effectively resisting along the entire frontline.

In total, over the past day, Russian invaders’ losses amounted to 790 personnel. The enemy also lost five tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, six air defense systems, 1,529 unmanned aerial vehicles, one boat, and 235 vehicles.

Russia’s losses in manpower – 790 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/wYMAtW6whF — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 3, 2026

EMPR

Tags: