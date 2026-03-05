Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of March 5, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 5, 2026.

Today is the 1,471th day of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 118 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out three missile strikes using three missiles, 85 airstrikes, and dropped 238 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 9,054 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,407 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 61 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Havrylivka, Kolomyitsi, Pysantsi, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rivne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Kopani, and Svitla Dolyna.

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three command posts, eight areas of concentration of enemy personnel, and three artillery systems.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 124 shelling attacks, four of which involved MLRS. The enemy also conducted four airstrikes using 11 guided aerial bombs (KABs). During the day, two combat engagements were recorded.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attempted once to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near the settlement of Hrafske.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked three times in the areas of Pishchane, Kurylivka, and Kivsharivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked three times, attempting to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Stavky.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: over the past day Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, and Yampil.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers once attacked toward Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 22 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and toward Chervonyi Lyman.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Ivanivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Novohryhorivka, Zelenyi Hai, Krasnohirsk, Zlahoda, and Ternove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 14 Russian attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Myrne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces did not conduct attacks on this direction.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked twice — in the areas of the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are effectively resisting along the entire frontline.

In total, Russian invaders lost 900 personnel over the past day. The enemy also lost four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, 1,950 unmanned aerial vehicles, 210 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower – 900 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

