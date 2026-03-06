Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of March 6, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 5, 2026.

Today is the 1,472th day of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 136 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 75 airstrikes and dropped 233 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 7,951 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,413 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 63 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor launched airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Pidhavrylivka, Kolomiytsi, and Oleksiivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Varvarivka, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Rozumivka, Veselianka, Yurkivka, and Novopavlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas of concentration of enemy personnel, two artillery systems, a UAV control point, a military-technical equipment depot, a multiple launch rocket system, and an enemy command post.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out three airstrikes using nine aerial bombs and conducted 147 shelling attacks, 12 of which involved MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: no russian offensive actions were recorded.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor attacked once toward the settlement of Podoly.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Zakytne and toward Yampil, Platonivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers once attacked toward Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka and Stepanivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 21 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Udachne, and Filiia, and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked five times in the areas of Novohryhorivka and Krasnohirskе.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 28 russian attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelenе, and Myrne, and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, and Tsvitkove.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: three combat engagements with the enemy occurred near Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled one russian attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are effectively resisting along the entire frontline.

In total, Russian invaders lost 950 personnel over the past day. The enemy also lost seven tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, one helicopter, 1,609 unmanned aerial vehicles, 208 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower – 950 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/l4U6f5kDXh — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 6, 2026

EMPR

Tags: