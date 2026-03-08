Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 8, 2026.

Today is the 1,474th day of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces continue to repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment across various sections of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 121 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out three missile strikes using 33 missiles, 86 airstrikes, and dropped 254 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 9,837 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,514 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 49 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor conducted airstrikes, including in the areas of the settlements of Pysantsi, Kolomyitsi, Pokrovske, Chornenkove, Pidhavrylivka, Lisne, Svitla Dolyna, Zelena Dibrova, Kopani, Charivne, Rivne, Huliaipilske, Veselianka, and Malokaterynivka.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, two UAV command posts, and one electronic warfare system of the enemy.

Updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy conducted 139 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas over the past day, including four using MLRS. The enemy also carried out three airstrikes using eight guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted five times to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Hrafske, Vilcha, Zybyne, Pishchane, and Vovchansk.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked four times in the areas of Pishchane, Kurylivka, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynove.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out six attacks, attempting to break into Ukrainian defenses near Serednie, Novyi Myr, and Drobysheve.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance near Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kalenyky, Dronivka, Zakytne, Riznykivka, and Pazeno.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked toward Minkivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians conducted 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 assault actions by the aggressor near Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhrodne, Nykanorivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, and Hryshyne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked four times near Verbove, Novohryhorivka, and Vorone.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 12 attacks by the russian occupiers were recorded near Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Myrne, and Zelene.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy conducted no attacks.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: no enemy assault operations were recorded.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the enemy forming offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and maintain effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

In total, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 930 personnel. The enemy also lost five tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 55 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, 2,558 unmanned aerial vehicles, 19 missiles, 289 vehicles, and three units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower – 930 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

