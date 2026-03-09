Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of March 9, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 9, 2026.

Today is the 1,475th day of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces continue to repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using two missiles, 76 airstrikes, and dropped 264 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 9,468 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,601 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 71 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor conducted airstrikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Bachivsk, Kucherivka, Sukhodil, and Maksymivshchyna in Sumy region; Oleksandrohrad in Donetsk region; Pidhavrylivka, Havrylivka, Pokrovske, Pysantsi, and Malynivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; and Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Zahirne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Komyshuvakha, and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, three artillery systems, a command post, an ammunition depot, and five other important targets of the occupiers.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out one airstrike using two aerial bombs and conducted 129 shelling attacks, including eight using MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces launched one assault on the positions of Ukrainian units toward the settlement of Zybyne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor attacked twice toward the settlement of Kurylivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked three times, attempting to break into Ukrainian defenses toward Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the russian occupiers to advance near Zakytne, Riznykivka, and Platonivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked twice in the areas of Nykyforivka and Chasiv Yar.



Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske, as well as toward Shevchenko, Serhiivka, and Novopidhrodne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked five times in the areas of Ternove, Zlahoda, Vorone, and toward Andriivka-Klevtsove and Pryvillia.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 19 attacks by the russian occupiers were recorded in the area of Myrne and toward Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Hirkе, and Sviatopetrivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: one combat engagement with the enemy took place near Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the enemy forming offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and maintain effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

In total, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 750 personnel. The enemy also lost three tanks, ten armored combat vehicles, 70 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, four air defense systems, one boat, 2,224 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 188 vehicles.

russia's losses in manpower – 750 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

