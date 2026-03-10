Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 10, 2026.

Today is the 1,476th day of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 130 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday the enemy carried out two missile strikes using three missiles, as well as 90 airstrikes, dropping 251 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 9,812 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,887 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions, including 84 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor conducted airstrikes, including in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Pokrovske, Kolomiytsi, Chornenkove, Pysantsi, Havrylivka, Orly; and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Vozdvyzhivka, Svitla Dolyna, Novosoloshyne, Barvinivka, Novoselivka, Pryluky, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne, Veselianka, Prymorske.

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, four UAV command posts, four artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and two other important targets of the Russian invaders.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Over the past day the russian forces carried out 115 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including four using MLRS, and launched four airstrikes using eight guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The russian attempted three times to break through defensive lines toward the settlements of Popivka and Lyman.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The Russians conducted two attacks toward Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: The russians attacked five times, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses toward Stavky, Lyman, Drobysheve, and in the area of Zarichne.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: During the past day Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Riznykivka and near Zakitne, Platonivka, and Fedorivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces carried out one attack near Nykyforivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces conducted 13 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 29 assault actions by the russian aggressor near Chervonyi Lyman, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and toward Vilne and Novooleksandrivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The russian enemy attacked five times near Ivanivka, Dobropillia, Ternove, Berezove, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.



Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: There were 28 russian attacks near Myrne, Luhivske, Huliaipole, and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zelene, and Olenokostiantynivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: One combat engagement occurred toward Prymorske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: No enemy assault actions were recorded.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and provide effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

Enemy losses

Over the past day, Russian forces lost 950 personnel. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed or damaged: 4 special equipment, 13 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 73 artillery systems, 4 multiple launch rocket systems, 2 air defense systems, 2,169 unmanned aerial vehicles and 221 vehicles.

russia's losses in manpower – 950 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

