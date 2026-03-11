Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 11, 2026.

Today is the 1477th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy across various sections of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 137 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday the enemy carried out 85 airstrikes, dropping 262 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 9,378 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,817 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions, including 96 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, including in the areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Ivanivka, Pokrovske, Prosyana, Oleksandrivka, and Chornenkove; in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Shcherbaky, Blakytne, and Veselianka; and Kozatske in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, five command posts, one depot, two artillery systems, and one other important enemy target.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Over the past day the enemy conducted 127 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including three using MLRS, and launched three airstrikes using 11 guided aerial bombs (KABs).



Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces attempted twice to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Zybynoand Vovchansk.



Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian occupiers carried out four attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.



Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: The Russians attacked four times, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Drobysheve and Stavky.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: During the past day Ukrainian defenders stopped 10 attempts by the occupiers to advance near Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Dronivka, Platonivka, Riznykivka, Yampol, and Pazeno.



Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: No russian assault actions were recorded.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy conducted 20 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Rusyn Yar, and Stepanivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 21 assault actions by the aggressor near Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, and Novopidhhorodne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked three times near Ternove and Novohryhorivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: There were 21 enemy attacks near Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zarichne, Varvarivka, Luhivske, Myrne, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka, and Staroukrainka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attempted twice to improve its positions near Shcherbaky and Pavlivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces conducted one attack near Velykyi Vilkhovyi Island.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the Russian enemy and provide effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

RUSSIA’S LOSSES

Over the past day, Russian forces lost 990 personnel. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed or damaged:

5 tanks

3 armored combat vehicles

61 artillery systems

1 multiple launch rocket system

2,157 unmanned aerial vehicles

281 vehicles

1 piece of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower – 990 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

