Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 12, 2026.

Today is the 1478th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to repel attempts by occupying forces to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment across multiple sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 128 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 103 airstrikes, dropping 322 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,216 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,956 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 49 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Airstrikes by the aggressor were recorded, in particular, near the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi, Pysantsi, Pokrovske, Havrylivka, Pidhavrylivka, and Oleksandrivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as well as Shyroke, Charivne, Huliaipilske, and Dolynka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Prydniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck three areas of enemy personnel concentration, seven artillery systems, five UAV command posts, a command and observation post, and three other important enemy targets.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled one russian assault. The enemy carried out four airstrikes using ten aerial bombs and conducted 110 shellings, including three with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy once assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Prylipka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The aggressor carried out three attacks toward the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Podoly.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: The russian forces attacked six times, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Drobysheve and Cherneshchyna.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: During the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance near Zakitne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Dronivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy launched 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 assault actions by the aggressor near Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhhorodne, and Novoplatonivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The russian attacked three times near Ternove, Zlahoda, and Dobropillia.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: There were 21 russian attacks near Huliaipole, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, and Myrne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: One combat engagement occurred near the settlement of Stepove.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian units repelled one russian attack near Bilogrudyi Island.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of enemy forces, maintaining effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

Russia’s losses

Over the past day, Russian occupying forces lost 780 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed or damaged:

3 tanks

tanks 20 armored combat vehicles

armored combat vehicles 56 artillery systems

artillery systems 1 multiple launch rocket system

multiple launch rocket system 1 air defense system

air defense system 2,102 unmanned aerial vehicles

unmanned aerial vehicles 243 vehicles

vehicles 1 heavy flamethrower system.

russia's losses in manpower – 780 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

