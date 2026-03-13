Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of March 13, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 13, 2026.

Today is the 1479th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 154 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday the enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile, as well as 78 airstrikes, dropping 292 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 9,112 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,231 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions, including 201 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, including in areas of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Pokrovske, Pidhavrylivka, and Orly; in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Nove Pole, Samiilivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Liubytske, Novoselivka, Charivne, Rizdvianka, and Tavriiske; and in Kherson Oblast: Odradokamianka.

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck one multiple launch rocket system and one other important target belonging to the Russian invaders.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: Over the past day, the enemy once attacked Ukrainian defensive positions. Russian forces conducted 138 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including one using MLRS, and carried out six airstrikes using 14 aerial bombs.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy once attempted to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders toward the settlement of Zybine.



Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out three attacks toward the settlements of Podoly and Hlushkivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked seven times, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses toward Stavky, Lyman, and Drobysheve.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight attempts by the occupiers to advance toward Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, and in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, and Platonivka.



Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: The russian aggressor did not conduct offensive operations.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy carried out 28 attacks toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and in the areas of Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 27 assault actions by the aggressor near Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhhorodne, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Hryshyne, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: The enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Rybne, Berezove, Oleksandrohrad, and Novohryhorivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: There were 28 russian attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrne, Zelene, and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Olenokostiantynivka.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: Two combat engagements took place toward Prymorske and in the area of Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: No russian assault actions were recorded.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of the formation of russian offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of enemy forces and maintain effective resistance along all sectors of the front.

Over the past day, Russian occupying forces lost 860 personnel. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed or damaged: 7 tanks, 5 armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, 4 multiple launch rocket systems, 2 air defense systems, 2,071 unmanned aerial vehicles, 189 vehicles.

russi'a losses in manpower – 860 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

