Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 14, 2026.

Today is the 1480th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the enemy across various sections of the front. In total, 153 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using a single missile and carried out 104 airstrikes, dropping 307 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 10,119 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,623 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, including 60 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as an artillery system of the occupiers.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out 153 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas during the past day, including five using MLRS. They also conducted two airstrikes using two guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: according to updated information, the russian forces attempted to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders in the area of the settlement Prylipka.



Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked twice in the areas of Novoosynove and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the Russians attacked five times, attempting to wedge into our defense near Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: during the previous day Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Platonivka, Riznykivka, and Yampil.



Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: no russian enemy assault actions were recorded.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy carried out 29 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: our defenders repelled 25 assault actions of the aggressor near Toretske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhhorodne, Muravka, and Hryshyne.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked eight times near Oleksandrohrad, Andriivka-Klevtsovoho, Vyshneve, Kalynivske, Krasnohirsk, and Zlahoda.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 20 attacks by the occupiers were recorded near Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrne, Olenokostiantynivka, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Huliaipilske.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy once attempted to improve its positions near Stepnohirsk.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops did not conduct assault operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of enemy forces and maintain effective resistance along all sectors of the front.

russia's losses in manpower – 810 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/dpWsnm7Z8G — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 14, 2026

EMPR

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