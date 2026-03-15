Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 15, 2026.

The 1481st day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the enemy across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 144 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike, using 68 missiles, as well as 105 airstrikes, dropping 282 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 9,222 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,632 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 62 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). The Russian aggressor conducted airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the following settlements:

In the Dnipro region: Pysantsi.

In Zaporizhzhia region: Vozdvyzhivske, Verkhna Tersa, Huliaipilske, Samiilivka, Vasylivske, Charivne, Dolynka, Tavriiske, Veselianka, Zaporizhzhia.

In Kherson region: Lvove and Olhivka.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, as well as two other important enemy targets.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: three combat engagements took place during the past day. The russian forces conducted 110 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas, including two using MLRS, and carried out three airstrikes using nine guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted three times to break through our defenders’ defensive lines near Vovchanski Khutory, Fyholivka, and Vovchansk.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy attacked three times toward Kurylivka and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attacked five times, attempting to penetrate our defenses near Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: over the past day Ukrainian defenders stopped ten attempts by the occupiers to advance near Zakitne, Riznykivka, Yampil, Platonivka, Dronivka, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy carried out three attacks yesterday near Nykyforivka and Novomarkove.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy launched 28 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 20 assault actions by the russian aggressor near Toretske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Udachne, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked six times near Oleksandrohrad, Zlahoda, and Dobropillia.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 18 attacks by the russian occupiers were recorded near Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Charivne, Huliaipilske, and Myrne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy attempted three times to improve its positions near Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, and Pavlivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled three russian attacks during the past day.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are providing effective resistance along all sectors of the front.

Overall, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 740 personnel. The enemy also lost: 4 tanks, 1 armored combat vehicle, 17 artillery systems, 1,984 unmanned aerial vehicles, 65 missiles, 1 boat (confirmed result of previous strikes), 110 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower – 740 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/v9a198XPBv — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 15, 2026

EMPR

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