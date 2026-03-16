Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of March 16, 2026.

Today is the 1482st day of the Russian Federation’s full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Defense Forces are repelling attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions and advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the enemy across various sectors of the front.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

In total, 167 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 101 airstrikes, dropping 287 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 9,122 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,525 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops, including 155 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The aggressor conducted airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the following settlements. In Dnipropetrovsk region: Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Prosyana, Kolomiytsi, Pokrovske, Orly, Velykomykhailivka. In Zaporizhzhia region: Charivne, Lyubytske, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Myrne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhna Tersa, Novoselivka, Barvinivka, Orikhiv, Veselianka. In Kherson region: Mykilske and Lvove.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and three other important enemy targets.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the Defense Forces repelled four russian assaults yesterday. The enemy carried out two airstrikes using four aerial bombs and conducted 99 shellings, including two using MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the enemy twice assaulted the positions of our units toward the settlement of Vilcha.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor attacked four times toward the settlements of Kurylivka, Novoosynove, and Hlushkivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the russian attacked six times, attempting to break into our defenses toward Dibrova, Lyman, and Drobysheve.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: over the past day Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 attempts by the occupiers to advance near Yampil, Zakitne, Platonivka, and toward Ozerne, Riznykivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions three times in the area of Stupochky.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces carried out 23 attacks toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 36 assault actions by the aggressor toward the settlements of Vilne, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Toretske, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, and near Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Udachne, Novopidhhorodne, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Molodetske, and Filiia.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked 12 times near Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, Kalynivske, Berezove, Ternove, Pershotravneve, Novomykolaivka, Zlahoda, and toward Verbove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 20 attacks by the occupiers took place near Huliaipole and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, and Charivne.

Orikhiv Direction

08:00 AM: one combat engagement with the enemy occurred near Pavlivka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: no russian offensive actions were recorded.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of the enemy and are providing effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

In total, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 760 personnel. The russian army also lost: 2 operational-tactical missile systems (confirmed result of previous strikes), 2 armored combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 1 multiple launch rocket system, 1 air defense system, 1,883 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1 boat (confirmed result of previous strikes), 111 vehicles, 2 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower- 760 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/Ckv6VTscP2 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) March 16, 2026

EMPR

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